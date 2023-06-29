By EverGen Infrastructure Corp. | June 29, 2023

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. is pleased to announce that it has been awarded funding of $10.5 million from Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) Clean Fuels Fund to support the development of EverGen’s renewable natural gas (RNG) expansion at the Pacific Coast Renewables facility (PCR, formerly Net Zero Waste Abbotsford), subject to the execution of a contribution agreement.

"We are honored to be recognized and awarded funding by NRCan’s Clean Fuels Fund. As a leader in Canada’s domestic clean fuels industry, the confidence and support from the federal government is an important endorsement." said Chase Edgelow, CEO of EverGen. “We are a Canadian-based platform focused on building, owning, and operating RNG infrastructure, and are actively consolidating Canada's fragmented RNG industry to create a more sustainable future for all Canadians."

While the award recognizes EverGen's broader impact, it will specifically help the expansion of the PCR RNG facility. The capital expansion project at PCR will add anaerobic digestion (AD) capabilities to produce biogas, which will then be upgraded to RNG to feed into FortisBC’s gas network under an existing 20-year off-take agreement. The expansion is designed to produce ~185,000 GJ of RNG per year. In addition to RNG, the facility will produce liquid digestate fertilizer, alongside the solid organic fertilizer that is produced through the AD process.

The British Columbia Regional Energy and Resource Tables Framework

The PCR RNG Expansion Project was selected as part of the collaborative framework of the Regional Energy and Resource Tables hosted by the Government of Canada and British Columbia for accelerating a low-carbon economy. This announcement underscores EverGen’s pivotal role in driving sustainable energy solutions and commitment to a greener future.

The Regional Energy and Resource Tables, jointly organized by the Government of Canada and British Columbia, serves as a platform to foster collaboration, innovation, and shared objectives in the energy sector. The inclusion of PCR’s RNG Expansion Project showcases EverGen’s dedication to advancing renewable energy and aligning with government efforts to build a sustainable future for Canada.