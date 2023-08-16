Though it varies based on each individual case, small-scale wood pellet production can be profitable.

By Timo Müeller | August 16, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Since more and more countries are adopting sustainability and renewable energy policies, the wood pellet industry has experienced rapid growth rates. Pellets function as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels for electricity generation and heating. In recent years, we have repeatedly seen new records set for maximum capacities, which have now reached the seven-figure territory. But smaller productions can also contribute to the energy supply, especially at the local and regional level. Small- and medium-sized businesses have the opportunity to increase their own value creation. Therefore, the question is not only how big a plant can become, but also, how small a plant can be while still being profitable? When does it make sense for your business to get into pelleting?



Material Input

At the lower end of production scales, the smooth operation of a pellet plant hinges upon a consistent flow of input materials. Energy consumption plays a pivotal role as a key performance indicator, or KPI, for measuring the efficiency of a production line. Notably, there is a significant spike in energy consumption every time the machines are started up. To mitigate this, minimizing the frequency of cold starts becomes crucial. This can only be achieved by maintaining a steady input of materials into the system. Consistency in material flow not only helps reduce a negative impact on pellet quality, but also enhances the overall efficiency of the process.



Regularly stopping and starting up a pellet mill, conditioner, dryer, etcetera, has detrimental effects on both pellet quality and the overall efficiency of the plant, as well as the machinery lifetime. Each start-up cycle can introduce fluctuations and variations that can compromise the uniformity and integrity of the pellets produced. Moreover, the repeated starts and stops impose additional stress on the equipment, leading to increased wear, maintenance requirements and potential unplanned disruptions.



Therefore, it is essential that there is enough material to ensure a consistent operation for several hours, ideally an entire eight-hour shift.



Equipment Amortization, Energy Supply

Another challenge for small pellet plants is the amortization of essential equipment. While there are some machines such as hammer mills, pellet mills and coolers, for which the price is more or less proportional to the size, there other parts that are always needed and are not scalable in price based on the production capacity. For example, this means that the control room for a plant with a 5-metric-ton-per-hour (MT/h) pellet mill requires roughly the same investment as one with a 1 MT/h pellet mill. However, with an installed capacity of 5 MT/h, this investment will be amortized significantly faster than with 1 MT/h.



The primary purpose of any pellet plant is to generate an energy source; however, it is important to consider that the plant itself requires energy to operate, too. Specifically, the drying, milling and pelleting processes consume a significant amount of energy. Larger plants typically rely on an on-site heating power or cogeneration plant. For smaller factories, operating these energy systems can be challenging due to maintenance, initial investment costs, material supply and potential energy surpluses.



This challenge usually requires specific approaches for each individual case. Some companies manage to partner with neighboring companies, whereas others install their own gasifiers, firing plants, etc., which simultaneously supply heat and electricity to the other production lines.



Sub-10k Plants

Due to these factors, sub-10k plants—meaning plants that produce less than 10,000 MT per year—usually cannot be operated on the same business model as larger ones. But in some countries, rules and regulations for smaller plants are less strict.



In southern Germany, a unique plant at Holzwerke Bullinger went into operation in early 2023. The woodworking company can now handle the residues from its own structural timber and GLT production.



What makes the plant so special is twofold: First, Bullinger’s strategic approach involves utilizing a large portion of the produced pellets on-site, thereby ensuring self-sufficiency. Second, what truly sets this pellet plant apart is its nocturnal operation—pellet production occurs exclusively at night.



Bullinger has installed five Burkhardt wood gasifiers to generate thermal and electrical energy around the clock and meet its own energy requirements. Those are fed with the 6-millimeter pellets produced on-site. During the day, the energy powers the timber production machines, which operate in two eight-hour shifts. At night, this energy is utilized to run the pelleting unit. Any excess energy is fed into the local grid. The late shift initiates the start-up of the pellet plant before leaving for the day, enabling it to function autonomously until the next-day shift arrives in the morning to turn it off. In the event of an emergency, production can be remotely halted, allowing them to go into unmanned operation.



With the installed pelletizing equipment, the plant is capable of producing 3.5 MT/h, indicating its potential to make roughly 30,000 MT of wood pellets annually. However, due to its unique operation approach of running the plant exclusively at night, the actual production output is approximately 10,000 MT per year. This deliberate scheduling ensures optimal resource allocation and synchronization with Bullinger’s other production areas.



Instead of opting for the installation of a small pellet mill with a capacity of 1-1.5 MT/h and running it continuously throughout the day, Bullinger made a strategic decision to invest in a larger pellet mill and operate it during a single shift to reach the same daily production output. This astute approach enabled Bullinger to maintain uninterrupted operation of its gasifiers while simultaneously minimizing the peak kilowatt demand.



Conclusion

In conclusion, a small pelleting plant, even a sub-10k plant, can very well be a profitable investment. However, individual solutions need to be found at this scale. It is crucial to integrate the pellet production into the operation rather than treating it as an additional and isolated business area.





Contact: Timo Müeller

[email protected]

www.salmatec.de