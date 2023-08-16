From the forest to the sea, a NIU professor is researching the possibility of building the world’s first biomass pipeline, an idea with revolutionary potential for the future of biomass transportation.

By Katie Schroeder | August 16, 2023

Throughout the years, transportation of large and consistent feedstock has been a limiting factor to biomass’ ability to replace fossil fuels. Mahdi Vaezi, associate professor at Northern Illinois University, has an innovative solution to this problem: hydro-transport of biomass, such as wood chips, wheat straw and sawdust, via pipeline. Now, he and his team are researching what it would take to make the world’s first biomass pipeline a reality.



Along with industry and academic partners, Vaezi received a $650,000 USDA grant to further research the idea. Biofine Developments Northeast Inc. is providing industry expertise as a biorefinery that uses biomass, Dr. Parisa Mirbod with the University of Illinois Chicago will assist on the scientific side of the proposal, and Construction Management Institute of Maine will help conduct a feasibility study to build a 10-mile wood chip pipeline in Maine. “How is this wood chip or powder or wheat straw going to behave in the pipeline?,” Vaezi says. “We have to know the viscosity, and how easy or difficult this mixture is to pump. We also have to know the optimum wood chip size, the proper velocity to pump it, what percentage of water and solid should go together to be able to pump, and the proper type of the pump to transport it.”



To research these different factors, a 30-foot, closed-circuit pipeline facility was constructed in Vaezi’s lab (WASTE Lab) at NIU. Vaezi explains that he and his team are developing the lab with instruments and equipment to measure pressure drops, velocity changes, power consumption and the properties of the mixture including viscosity, temperature and concentration.



The research project has three different aspects: a fundamental research study, a technoeconomic analysis and a case study, Vaezi explains. The fundamental research study will examine how pipe material and geometry, biomass specifications, slurry (biomass-water mixture) properties and pipeline operating conditions change the behavior and specifications of the biomass slurry flow, using the pipeline facility at NIU. Biofine will assist in this aspect of the study, working with Vaezi to better understand the performance of pumps capable of handling sawdust, wood chips and wheat straw. They will also help investigate the effect of additives, e.g., starch and glucose, on the specification and behavior of sawdust slurry flow in production of levulinic acid via the Biofine process. “With the help of the University of Illinois Chicago, we are going to apply PIV, or particle image velocimetry, to look at the biomass flow in pipes and pumps,” Vaezi says. “Basically, we are using a laser device to illuminate the field in the desired region of the tube, and a high-speed camera to capture the image of the flow.”



Secondly, the technoeconomic analysis will examine the feasibility of pipeline in replacing truck, train and ship for large-scale transport of biomass feedstock. In his initial study a few years ago, Vaezi found hydro-transport of wheat straw via pipeline instead of truck for use in the production of bioethanol would result in a 50% decrease in transportation costs.



The third aspect of the research project is a case study that will be executed with the help of the Construction Management Institute of Maine. They will examine the feasibility of building a 10-mile pipeline in Maine, carrying 350,000 tons of wood chips per year from Perry to Eastport for export to Europe. “Eastport is the closest port to any location in the European Union,” Vaezi says. “It is a 90-foot-deep water port so it can take the largest of vessels, which would allow for a transport of wood chips to approximate 35,000 metric tons per load. However, this would require about 2,592 truck trips per month down Route 190 from Perry to Eastport, which is facing tremendous resistance by members of the Passamaquoddy Tribe and local town officials. This pipeline is hopefully going to resolve that issue and it [has] already received the support of the town of Searsport.”



When constructed, this pipeline would be the first biomass pipeline in the world. This case study is the only aspect of the study to run for the entire four-year span of the research project, Vaezi explains. “We are hoping to get the feasibility study done in a couple of years—if not less—and then look into the actual construction phase,” Vaezi says. “The construction phase is not part of this research, although we … are looking to some sources to provide support and fund that part of the study which does have the local support as well, and we are hoping to make that happen.”



The inspiration behind this research project came from the scalability problems biomass-based energy faces. Vaezi explains that he initially studied this issue for his dissertation several years ago, following up on an inconclusive study done by the former Pulp and Paper Research Institute of Canada on the concept of pipeline transport of woody biomass for pulp and paper manufacturers. “We are picking that up and with all this energy crisis, environmental issues and great desire for green and renewable sources of energy, we are again looking into this matter, to see if we can make it this time a reality,” Vaezi says.



He was inspired to explore a pipeline solution because of the “unique economy” around biomass transportation. The concept of economy of scale is the idea that as more is transported, the cost of transportation goes down. However, economy of scale does not apply when it comes to biomass transportation by truck, Vaezi explains. “The more the number of truck[s], the more the cost of transportation, and that is very well known to be one of the major barriers toward increasing the scale of biorefineries,” he says.



Pipelines have great scalability in that the longer they are and the more they can carry, the lesser transportation costs. Implementing a solid-liquid pipeline solution would be a way to remove the barrier of high transportation of biomass.



Some of the difficulties around building a biomass pipeline include the lack of knowledge about how the woody biomass would behave in a pipeline. “This is a material that we don’t know anything about as to how it will behave when it’s mixed with water and pumped into the pipe,” Vaezi says. “So, the mechanical portion of this study is supposed to answer all these questions.”



Beyond the ease of transportation, biomass pipelines reduce greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating the need to have so many trucks on the road. Pipelines transporting wood and water also have very few environmental concerns compared to a pipeline transporting oil, because if an accident were to happen, there is no risk of contaminating the surrounding area, Vaezi explains.



“People looked into this for pulp and paper production, and that is basically short distance … transporting wood chips from the point of receiving to the process line within one factory or facility,” he says. “It’s just a little bit of distance at small scale, but we are looking into a longer distance at large scale.



There are many questions that arise in terms of scaling things up, Vaezi adds. “So many questions in terms of the mechanical behavior of the material and how much it would actually cost, and whether is this something that we can get government support for—that’s one of the purposes of the case study, to see how much support we can get for it.’’





