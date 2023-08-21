ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA’s Science Advisory Board is scheduled to discuss draft commentary on the agency’s recently finalized Renewable Fuel Standard “set” rule during a public meeting scheduled to be held Sept. 21-22 in Washington, D.C.

The RFS “set” rule, finalized in June, set renewable volume obligations (RVOs) for 2023, 2024 and 2025. The rule also includes a variety of regulatory changes, including those related to biogas-derived renewable fuels.

The SAB provides independent scientific and technical advice to the EPA on scientific and technical basis for agency positions and regulations.

The EPA on Aug. 21 published a notice announcing the SAB will hold a public meeting on Sept. 21-22 in Washington, D.C.

During that meeting, the SAB is expected to discuss a draft commentary developed by a SAB workgroup on the RFS “set” rule. The SAB is also expected to address a range of other issues during the two-day event. According to the notice announcing the meeting, this includes a discussion on whether to undertake a proposed self-initiated project to provide advice to EPA on environmental justice analysis. The SAB is also scheduled to conduct quality reviews of three draft reports developed by SAB panels and discuss recommendations received from the SAB Workgroup for Review of Science Supporting EPA Decisions concerning SAB review of planned regulatory actions.

A full copy of the notice is available on the Federal Register website.