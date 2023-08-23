ADVERTISEMENT

Reps. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and Max Miller, R-Ohio, on Aug. 18 introduced the Farm to Fuselage Act, legislation that aims to update the Farm Bill to facilitate increased domestic production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Following its introduction, the bill was referred to the House Committee on Agriculture and the Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

The Farm Bill is a legislative package that governs policy in many areas related to the agriculture sector. It is renewed on a regular basis, roughly every five years. The most recent Farm Bill was signed in late 2018 and expires this year. The legislative package is primarily crafted by the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry and the House Committee on Agriculture. Development of the next Farm Bill is behind schedule, but both houses of congress are expected release draft legislation this fall.

A statement released by Crockett’s office indicates that the Farm to Fuselage Act aims to make it clear that support for SAF is a critical bipartisan priority as lawmakers work to craft the upcoming Farm Bill.

The Farm to Fuselage Act would increase SAF expertise on research and coordination boards at USDA; ensure biobased USDA education programs include SAF; address barriers to SAF refiners receiving equitable payouts from USDA; remove hurdles for armers receiving Biomass Crop Assistance Program funds for producing feedstock for SAF; eliminate barriers currently dissuading farmers from growing SAF feedstock on otherwise follow land; and direct USDA to report to congress on any additional ways to break down barriers to farmers producing SAF feedstock.

We are all feeling the heat in what has turned out to be the hottest summer in human history," Crockett said. "Farmers are feeling the effects of unprecedented drought conditions. Workers in every sector are experiencing harms to their health, and are even dying, because of this heat. In response, many airlines are making commendable commitments to transition to Sustainable Aviation Fuel, but to do that we have got to address two big hurdles. First, we need to make sure we’re actually producing enough SAF to meet the growing demand, because right now, we are not. Second, we need to make sure American farmers have the tools they need for producing SAF feedstock to make financial sense, because we need American Agriculture to be a part of this supply chain. That is why I am proud to introduce this bill to give farmers more diverse revenue streams and to build out Sustainable Aviation Fuel production capacity to meet the rising demand for decades to come."

"Farm-to-fly programs will play a critical role in ensuring America’s farmers have new, robust markets for their agricultural products through the foreseeable future," Miller said. "This is good for our agriculture and rural economies, and it is good for American consumers, who are sure to benefit from more American energy production. I’m proud to co-lead this legislation, which will play an important role in achieving these goals."

A full copy of the Farm To Fuselage Act is available on Crockett’s website.