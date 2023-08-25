By LanzaTech | August 25, 2023

LanzaTech U.K. Ltd, a subsidiary of LanzaTech Global Inc. has announced the next stage of consultation on its proposed industrial facility to turn ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel. The Pre-Application Consultation (PAC) follows a period of early consultation on the plans which was held in May and June of this year.

The consultation, which launched Aug. 14 and will run until Sept.13, provides the opportunity to comment directly to LanzaTech on the proposals prior to the submission of a planning application to Neath Port Talbot Council. Draft copies of the proposed application, plans, and other supporting documents can be viewed online at www.lanzadragon.wales.

If approved the facility, which would be located at Crown Wharf in Port Talbot, would produce about 100 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel per year, around 10 percent of the sustainable aviation fuel that the U.K. plans to use by 2030. When compared with conventional jet fuel, sustainable aviation fuel reduces the production of greenhouse gases by more than 70 percent. This is expected to create over 150 full-time jobs, including 85 jobs on-site alongside further employment in the supply chain.

Jim Woodger, Managing Director of LanzaTech U.K. said, “The production of sustainable aviation fuel in Port Talbot moves a step closer today with the launch of our Pre-Application Consultation. Our plans contribute to a green industrial renaissance in Port Talbot providing around 150 high quality jobs into the future. We have also taken care to ensure our proposal minimizes impacts on the town such as by rejuvenating the wharf to ship SAF from the site to reduce traffic; installing a ground flare to minimize noise and the appearance of the site; and to minimizing air pollution releases so these make a negligible contribution to local air pollution. LanzaTech will be a responsible neighbor and we are looking forward to sharing our updated proposals with the local community and hearing its views in coming weeks.”

