By Fiera Capital Corp. | August 25, 2023

Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt is pleased to announce the closing of a senior secured credit facility to Pine Creek Renewables, the developer, owner, and operator of a growing portfolio of renewable natural gas (RNG) projects. The facility will support the construction and operation of three RNG projects, which have all secured offtake contracts.

Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt led the investment, partnering alongside Foundation Credit who also invested in the facility for their infrastructure debt strategy, Foundation Infrastructure Opportunities.

The proceeds will support the construction and operation of three RNG projects located at two landfills and one anerobic digestor, located in the western U.S. As the waste at these sites decomposes, it naturally produces methane, a greenhouse gas. The Pine Creek projects will capture the methane and covert it to pipeline quality natural gas. In addition to producing gas, the projects will generate environmental attributes.