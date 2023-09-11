By Korean Air | September 11, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Korean Air will launch a program to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for air cargo operations in cooperation with air cargo customers and forwarders.



Customers can make customized contributions through the Korean Air Cargo SAF program and reduce their carbon footprint. Korean Air will use the contributions to purchase additional SAF and share with customers the amount of carbon emissions reduced by using SAF.



The airline’s initiative is a part of its ongoing effort to reduce carbon emissions and raise awareness in the air cargo sector to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.



SAF is an environmentally-friendly aviation fuel derived from alternative raw materials that may be blended with existing conventional jet fuel. From production to consumption, sustainably-produced SAF may reduce carbon footprint up to 80% compared to existing fossil-derived aviation fuel. IATA expects SAF to account for 65 percent of the mitigation needed to achieve the industry’s net zero goals by 2050.



Korean Air has been at the forefront in paving the foundation for SAF usage in the Korean domestic aviation industry. The airline has actively participated in the Korean government’s “eco-friendly biofuel activation alliance” since last October, to introduce and promote new biofuel in Korea. The airline will continue to work with stakeholders in the government, private institutions, and refiners to review various domestic and international demonstration projects to increase SAF production and application.



“We're pleased to work together with our clients to reduce carbon emissions from cargo operations through the SAF program,” said Jaedong Eum, senior vice president and head of Korean Air’s Cargo Business Division. “Korean Air is committed to sustainable development with our next generation in mind.”