By Aemetis Inc. | September 13, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Aemetis Inc., a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, received a Use Permit from the City of Riverbank to build a 90 million gallon per year sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel plant at the 125-acre Riverbank Industrial Complex in Riverbank, California.

The Riverbank Industrial Complex, a former U.S. Army ammunition production plant, is now being converted to business and industrial use as part of the federal Base Realignment and Closure program. “For many years, we sought out a green company to lead us into the future and we found Aemetis,” stated Richard O’Brien, mayor of the City of Riverbank. “Thank you to Aemetis for being the type of company that you are and for doing such a great job at the Riverbank site which has already created new local jobs in the green economy,” said Council member Darlene Barber-Martinez.

The City of Riverbank is the lead agency under the California Environmental Quality Act for Aemetis’ SAF/RD plant. The approval by the Riverbank City Council includes approval of the CEQA determinations that allow the remaining permits for the project to be issued. “Aemetis continues to complete major milestones in our Five-Year Plan,” said Eric McAfee, chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “This Use Permit and CEQA approval for the Riverbank sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel plant is the result of years of engineering and environmental work with the City and several government agencies, allowing us to finalize additional key permits in the next few months.”

Aemetis has signed $3.8 billion of sustainable aviation fuel supply contracts with airlines, and a $3.2 billion renewable diesel supply contract with a national chain of travel stops. The 90-million-gallon per year production facility will include about $500 million of investment and create more than 800 jobs during construction, as well as an estimated 650 permanent direct and indirect jobs.

Renewable diesel used in transportation reduces particulate emissions by more than 90 percent compared to petroleum diesel and creates demand for agricultural feedstocks and waste byproducts to supply renewable fuel production facilities. Sustainable aviation fuel produced from waste feedstocks reduces carbon emissions by up to 80 percent compared to petroleum jet fuel, directly reducing the emission of greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.