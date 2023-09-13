ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has announced the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee will help an in-person meeting on Sept. 21 in Washington, D.C.

The REEEAC provides the Department of Commerce with advice from the private sector on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S> renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

For the purposes of the REEEAC, covered goods and services do not include vehicles, feedstocks for biofuels, or energy efficiency as it relates to consumer goods or buildings. However, non-fossil fuels that reduce carbon consumption, such as liquid biofuels and pellets, are included.

The Sept. 21 event is the fourth meeting of the REEEAC’s current charter term. During the meeting, the committee will deliberate on the approval of several recommendations. The REEEAC will also be briefed on the U.S. Department of Energy’s programs designed to enhance the competitiveness of the U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency industries and will be provided an overview of the National Export Strategy’s chapter on climate and clean tech.

The REEEAC currently includes approximately 30 committee members, including those representing the Renewable Fuels Association and Lignetics.

The meeting will be open to the public, but pre-registration is required. Written comments regarding REEEAC affairs can be submitted at any time.

Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.