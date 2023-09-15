By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | September 15, 2023

Greenlane Renewables Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its sector-focused product lines at the RNG Works conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Based on decades of experience, Greenlane has optimized biogas upgrading solutions for the key feedstock sources of agriculture (such as dairy and hog manure), water resource recovery facilities, food waste, landfills, and sugar mills. The product lines launched include:

Greenlane Cascade PSA LF features pressure swing adsorption technology, which is best for complex feedstocks, and delivers high quality RNG from landfills with varying inlet gas quality, contaminant levels and flow rates.

Greenlane Cascade H2O features water wash technology, which is best for removing impurities from biogas from highly variable feedstocks, and delivers low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from water resource recovery facilities and food waste.

Greenlane Cascade MS features membrane separation technology, which is best for simple feedstocks such as dairy and hog manure, and delivers farm-friendly solutions to turn agricultural waste into clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG.

Greenlane Cascade H2S features regenerative biogas desulfurization technology, which delivers an established, robust and cost effective solution for the removal of hydrogen sulfide where the goal is low operating expense. Every biogas project requires hydrogen sulfide removal. Cascade H2S is sold as a stand alone product and also is embedded as standard within Cascade H2O and Cascade MS.

See the impressive new product line and the launch of Greenlane’s enhanced website at www.greenlanerenewables.com/

“We are excited to introduce the Cascade product line to the market,” said Ian Kane, president and CEO of Greenlane. “This compelling portfolio of optimized solutions represents our commitment to sustainable energy and offers our customers the ideal technology, at a competitive price, for any type of project. By harnessing the power of renewable natural gas, our products are helping our customers reduce their carbon footprint but also contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for all.”