President Joe Biden on Sept. 9 joined leaders of India, Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates to launch the Global Biofuels Alliance. The launch took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Leaders from Bangladesh and Singapore also attended the launch as observer countries to the alliance.

The GBA, an initiative by India as the G20 chair, aims to expedite the global update of biofuels by facilitating technology advancements, intensifying utilization of sustainable biofuels, and shaping robust standard setting and certification through the participation of a wide spectrum of stakeholders, according to a statement released by the G20 Summit. The alliance will also act as a central repository of knowledge and an expert hub, aiming to serve as a catalytic platform to foster global collaboration for the advancement and widespread adoption of biofuels.

A statement released by the White House explains the alliance will focus on securing the supply of biofuels while ensuring biofuels remain affordable and are produced sustainably. Founding members of the alliance will continue outreach with other countries committed to these shared values with the goal of adding more countries to the effort.