September 20, 2023

LanzaJet, a leading sustainable fuels technology company and sustainable fuels producer, and Technip Energies on Sept. 19 announced an agreement to strengthen their exclusive collaboration to support the global deployment of the LanzaJet Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) Process technology. LanzaJet will continue to integrate the Technip Energies' Hummingbird Technology for converting ethanol to ethylene into the overall LanzaJet ATJ Process to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Importantly, this expanded alliance leverages the combined strengths of the companies to support customers through the engineering, development, and construction of projects resulting in a global capability to deploy this industry-leading SAF technology solution at pace.

"We're preparing to deploy our LanzaJet ATJ Process worldwide, and this expanded alliance with Technip Energies enables us to do that with a global industry leader and the strongest combination of technologies that will allow aviation to decarbonize in the near- and long-term, and to tackle the climate problem head-on," said Jimmy Samartzis, CEO of LanzaJet. "LanzaJet's – and the world's – first alcohol-to-jet biorefinery is scheduled to be completed this year, which already incorporates Technip Energies' Hummingbird technology. This alliance allows us to accelerate engineering and project development efforts globally to meet the decarbonization challenge facing our global society today."

The two companies have collaborated for years, most recently at LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels, which is scheduled for mechanical completion later this year. The SAF produced at LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels will significantly increase the amount of SAF produced in the United States – with 10 million gallons of sustainable fuels being produced annually in Soperton, GA. As a result of this expanded relationship, LanzaJet and Technip Energies will work together on announced LanzaJet projects in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

"As a leader in low carbon solutions, Technip Energies values its long-standing collaboration with LanzaJet and this expansion of the relationship will enable us to accelerate global decarbonization efforts within the aviation sector," said Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies. "The world's governments and aviation industry are eager to integrate SAF into their operations and we need to ramp up the supply of SAF fast enough. By integrating our companies' technologies and capabilities, we aim to speed up industrial deployment of this important solution ."

LanzaJet has announced projects using the LanzaJet ATJ Process to produce over 300 million gallons of SAF annually. LanzaJet supports goals established by governments, such as the U.S., United Kingdom, Japan, India, and the EU, as well as the aviation industry, to achieve net-zero by 2050. LanzaJet's drop-in SAF is compatible with existing aircraft and infrastructure, but with a significantly smaller carbon footprint than conventional fossil jet fuel on a lifecycle basis. As the aviation industry accounts for up to 3 percent of global CO 2 emissions, SAF produced using the LanzaJet ATJ Process can reduce greenhouse gas emissions upwards of 70 percent depending on the source of the ethanol, and can be carbon negative on a lifecycle basis with waste based sources of ethanol.

LanzaJet's collaboration and alliance with Technip Energies will support the scaling of the SAF industry at a pace the world needs to decarbonize aviation - one of the hardest to abate sectors, but also one of the most critical for the continued growth of the world's economies and protection of national security.