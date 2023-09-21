ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on Sept. 21 released updated small refinery exemption (SRE) data, reporting that one new SRE petition has been filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard over the past month. Three SRE petitions are now pending.

The agency earlier this year began to publish company names and facility locations for SREs filed with the agency on or after July 1, 2022. That data shows the newly filed petition was filed by Placid Refining Co. for its facility in Port Allen, Louisiana, seeking a waiver of its blending obligations for RFS compliance year 2022. There are also two SRE petitions that remain pending for compliance year 2018. Those SRE petitions were filed prior to July 1, 2022. As such, the EPA’s SRE data dashboard does not contain information on the small refineries that filed those petitions.

In addition, the EPA has published data on small refineries that have opted into the agency’s alternative renewable identification number (RIN) retirement schedule for the 2020 compliance year. According to the EPA’s online data dashboard, 17 small refineries are participating in the alternative RIN retirement schedule, with the total renewable volume obligation (RVO) for those refineries at 870 million RINs, total RINs retired at 460 million, and the total outstanding RVO at 410 million RINs.

Additional data is available on the EPA website.