By Anaergia Inc. | January 21, 2022

Anaergia Inc. signed a contract to supply its industry-leading organic waste treatment solutions to Societa’ Agricola Agriferr ss di Zagni Matteo & C, an agricultural industry company based in Rivarolo del Re Ed Uniti, Cremona, Italy.

Anaergia will build Agriferr’s new plant using a range of proprietary systems, including the company’s first-ever renewable natural gas liquefaction system. Anaergia will also install its Triton digester, biogas upgrading system, and an on-site fueling station for end users. Under the terms of this agreement, Anaergia is to build and then operate this plant for a period of four years. This facility, which is expected to produce about 2,000 tons of liquid natural gas (LNG) annually, is slated to begin operations by the end of 2022.

“This is an important milestone for both Anaergia and Agriferr,” said Alessandro Massone, Anaergia’s president of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “This underscores Anaergia’s strong market position in Italy while it provides Agriferr with the world’s best integrated approach for producing value from agricultural wastes.”

“Italy is a European leader in the adoption of renewable energy, and an increasingly important market for Anaergia,” noted Andrew Benedek, Anaergia’s chairman and CEO. “Furthermore, this project is especially notable because it marks Anaergia’s first sale of a system that will produce renewable LNG at a time when there is fast growing demand across Europe for this vital commodity. We expect to see follow-up demand for this integrated solution in Italy as well as in a range of other European countries.”