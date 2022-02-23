ADVERTISEMENT

Resolute Forest Products Inc. on Feb. 14 announced an agreement to purchase a 34.5 megawatt (MW) biomass-fired cogeneration facility located adjacent to its sawmill in Senneterre, Quebec, from Boralex Inc. According to Boralex, Resolute has supplied the facility with fuel for the past two years.

The Senneterre power plant has a purchase agreement with Hydro-Quebec and employees will be transferred to the purchaser.

"The purchase of the 34.5-megawatt cogeneration facility, adjacent to our Senneterre sawmill, builds on our significant investments in the region, including the ongoing project toward a new planer and associated equipment we announced last summer, as well as operational improvements recently completed at our Comtois sawmill,” said Remi G. Lalonde, president and CEO of Resolute. “With this cogen, we will maximize the use of biomass from our regional operations, generating green power and providing a platform for future growth and enhanced competitiveness in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. We are pleased to welcome the 30-plus employees of the cogeneration facility to Resolute.”

The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals and certain closing conditions, is expected to close during the first half of 2022.