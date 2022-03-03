ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Aviation Administration is accepting applications for up to $1 billion in funding offered through the newly established Airport Terminal Program. Projects that support terminal development related to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) are among those eligible to apply for the program.

The FAA issued a notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) on Feb. 25 explaining that approximately $1 billion in fiscal year (FY) discretionary funds is being offered through the ATP. The program was established through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act of 2021, which provides approximately $1 billion in funding annually for fiscal years 2022-2026.

The purpose of the ATP is to make annual grants available to eligible airports for airport terminal development projects that address the aging infrastructure of U.S. airports. Funds awarded through the program will help upgrade, modernize and rebuilt U.S. airport terminals and sponsor-owned airport traffic control towers (ATCTs). This includes bringing airport facilities into conformity with current standards; constructing, modifying, or expanding facilities as necessary to meet demonstrated aeronautical demand; enhancing environmental sustainability; encouraging actual and potential competition; and providing a balanced system of airports to meet the roles and functions to support civil aeronautical demand.

As part of the ATP, the FAA said it seeks to fund projects that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and are designed with specific elements to address climate change impacts. The NOFO outlines several specific project types that would align with those goals, including projects that “support terminal development compatible with the use of sustainable aviation fuels and technologies.”

Applications for FY 2022 ATP funding are due March 28. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.