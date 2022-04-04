ADVERTISEMENT

A Sweden-based bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECSS) project and a Spain-based project that aims to convert municipal solid waste (MSW) into chemicals and biofuels will each receive a share of EUR 1.1 billion ($1.21 billion) in grants awarded by the European Commission on April 1.

The Commission on April 1 signed grant agreements with seven large-scale projects via the EU Innovation Fund, which is funded by revenues from the EU’s Emissions Trading System. The projects will deploy innovative low-carbon technologies at industrial scale, covering key sectors such as hydrogen, steel, chemicals, cement, solar energy, biofuels, and carbon capture and storage

The BECCS project, led by Stockholm Exergi, has been awarded EUR 180 million and will be located at an existing combined-heat-and-power (CHP) plant in Stockholm, Sweden. The project will feature the use of hot potassium carbonate (HPC) for carbon capture and storage (CCS). According to the European Commission, the HPC technology is well proven with multiple installations over the years. To date, however, it has not been paired with a biomass-fueled CHP plant on a commercial scale. Stockholm Exergi currently operates a smaller-scale research and development facility at the plant site with support from the Swedish Energy Agency. The BECSS project is currently scheduled to be operational in the third quarter of 2023 and has the potential to sequester approximately 7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over the first decade of operations.

The MSW-to-chemicals and biofuels project, led by Ecoplanta Molecular Recycling Solutions S.L., was awarded EUR 106.38 million and will be located at a petrochemical complex in El Morell, near the port of Tarragona in Spain. The proposed plant will produce 237,000 metric tons per year of methanol via a gasification process, recovering 70 percent of the carbon present in the non-recyclable materials used as feedstock. The project is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2026 and achieve 3.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions reductions over the first 10 years of operation.

Additional information on all seven projects selected for funding is available on the European Commission website.