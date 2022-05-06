By Avfuel Corp. | May 06, 2022

Avfuel Corp. now provides a consistent supply of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Del Monte Aviation (KMRY).

The announcement comes a little more than a year after the fuel supplier announced it would do the same for Monterey Jet Center—Del Monte Aviation’s sister FBO on the airport field and Avfuel’s first consistently-supplied SAF location.

“Del Monte Aviation is pleased to offer aircraft owners and operators a low carbon alternative at the forefront of the shift toward a sustainable aviation industry,” said Matthew Wright, vice president of Del Monte Aviation. “We are the only FBO in the nation offering the highest available blend of SAF direct to customers because we store our Neste MY SAF in a dedicated tank. This pioneering approach is part of our commitment to help our customers achieve real, immediate, beneficial impacts related to their carbon footprint from air travel. With over 200,000 gallons of SAF delivered so far, Del Monte has proven to be one of the global leaders in our commitment to reducing the CO2 impact of aviation operations through offering sustainable fuels.”

By expanding the availability of SAF at Monterey Regional Airport, Avfuel, Del Monte Aviation and Monterey Jet Center can together support the green initiatives of the Monterey community and its eco-conscious clientele.

Since Avfuel began supplying SAF to the airport last year, it has provided approximately 216,000 gallons of the fuel. For Monterey Regional Airport’s operations, this volume of fuel equates to reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 513 metric tons. As a reference, that’s the same amount of carbon emitted from the energy use of nearly 65 homes in a year, or from 111 passenger vehicles.

Matthias Niederhäuser, partner of Diamondo Earthrounding, and consultant and data analyst of Niederhauser Solutions GmbH Aviation, said, "What better way to celebrate completing our Pacific crossing than by fueling 30% SAF into our Diamond DA50 at Del Monte Aviation in MRY. Having a dedicated fuel truck supplying SAF to us and fellow aviators was a first on our Diamondo Earthrounding route around the globe. With our mission, we are linking and promoting ways to invest into sustainable aviation worldwide and we strongly believe more FBOs should follow Del Monte Aviation's lead in making SAF physically available in high percentages."

Simply, sustainable aviation fuel is the most effective way to reduce a flight’s carbon footprint. In the future, SAF could deliver up to 80 percent less greenhouse gas emissions over its lifecycle versus traditional jet fuel if used in its neat, concentrated form.

Keith Sawyer, Avfuel’s manager of alternative fuels, said, “The entire Monterey community—from the FBOs and the airport, to its businesses and citizens—have been champions for sustainability and a natural launching pad for SAF in the Avfuel Network. We are so pleased to increase SAF’s footprint with additional supply at KMRY through Del Monte Aviation and thankful for its team’s tireless efforts toward reaching sustainable goals.”

Neste MY SAF is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue materials—such as used cooking oil. It is a fully approved drop-in fuel that, once blended with petroleum jet fuel, meets ASTM D-1655 specification for conventional jet fuel and performance standards under all operating conditions. This makes Neste MY SAF an optimum solution to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aircraft, requiring no new investments, modifications or changes to the aircraft, fuel distribution procedures or airport fuel storage tanks.

Those interested in learning more about sustainable aviation fuel are encouraged to visit Avfuel.com/SAF or contact Keith Sawyer, manager of alternative fuels, at ksawyer@avfuel.com for more information.