By Worley | May 25, 2022

Worley has been awarded a contract by Heartwell Renewables LLC, a joint venture between The Love’s Family of Companies and Cargill, for a greenfield renewable fuels plant in Hastings, Nebraska.

The new plant will produce an estimated 80 million gallons (around 303 million litres) of renewable diesel per year from feedstocks such as vegetable oils and tallow. This renewable diesel has the potential to reduce at least 50 percent of greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional petroleum-based diesel. It can also be used as a drop-in fuel in diesel-powered vehicles without any engine modifications.

Under the contract, Worley will provide detailed and field engineering services. Worley’s services will be executed in Houston, Texas with support from its global integrated delivery (GID) team in India. The team will use a full suite of digital tools during project delivery.

“To help decarbonize road transportation, North America will be increasing its renewable diesel capacity significantly by 2025. We look forward to working with Heartwell on this important project that will contribute to the ambition of supplying more sustainable fuels to the market,” said Christy Tyer, senior vice president, Americans Central Operations at Worley.