The U.S. exported 659,071 metric tons of wood pellets in April, down from 801,396.9 metric tons in March, but up from the 635,463.4 metric tons exported in April 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on June 7.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in April, The U.K. was the top destination at 498,208.9 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 74,654.2 metric tons and Denmark at 52,263.9 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $145.41 million in April, up from both $127.33 million in March and $82.91 million in April 2021.

Total wood pellet exports for the first four months of 2022 reached 2.74 million metric tons at a value of $458.1 million, compared to 2.46 million metric tons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $356.42 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.