By Anaergia Inc. | June 09, 2022

Anaergia Inc. announced today it has released its 2021 Sustainability (ESG) Report. The company completed its initial public offering in June of last year. The report highlights Anaergia’s ESG achievements for 2021, including a net total of 465,000 metric tons (CO2e) of greenhouse gas emissions that Anaergia projects helped avoid, which is about 41 times more than what the Company’s operations produced. The analysis includes estimated emissions avoided at facilities under Anaergia’s operational control, as well as third-party facilities commissioned since 2010 that operate using Anaergia’s technologies at design specification. The report also includes an overview of Anaergia’s social and governance practices.

“Our inaugural report is focused on the ‘E’ in ESG, naturally, because our Company was created to address the climate crisis,” said Andrew Benedek, chairman and CEO of Anaergia. “This report quantifies the effects of Anaergia’s technologies and projects, which address a leading cause of climate change – the problem of methane emissions from waste. We are turning this methane emissions problem on its head. Instead of allowing waste to cause climate change, we are using it to create a much-needed carbon-negative renewable fuel. Doing so can address about two-thirds of all point-source methane emissions.”

Other highlights from the report include:

Installed capacities since 2010:

•Approximately 8 million metric tons per year of feedstock processing capacity •5 million MMBtu per year of renewable natural gas (RNG) production capacity •134 megawatts of renewable electricity generation capacity

Note: These capacities include Anaergia build-own-operate (BOO) facilities that are in operation and in execution, as well as third-party facilities commissioned since 2010 that use Anaergia’s technology solutions at design specification

•Invested nearly $400 million in clean energy infrastructure globally to date •Created 91 green jobs in 2021 •Adopted seven new governance policies and codes

The report can be viewed and downloaded from the company’s website via https://investors.anaergia.com/sustainability/.