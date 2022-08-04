ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 832,092.2 metric tons of wood pellets in June, up from both 740,605 metric tons in May and 603,794.9 metric tons in June 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Aug. 4.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in June. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellets at 518,904.3 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 249,065 metric tons and the French West Indies at 36,019.5 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $141.32 million in June, up from both $131.78 million the previous month and $82.97 million in June of last year.

Total U.S. wood pellet exports for the first half of 2022 reached 4.32 million metric tons at a value of $731.2 million, compared to 3.58 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $514.83 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.