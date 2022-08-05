By Montauk Renewables | August 05, 2022

Montauk Renewables Inc., a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (RNG), on July 28 announced the company has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) pertaining to a combustion based oxygen removal condensate neutralization technology.

The patent application is directed to a new acid neutralization technology that is a critical and integral component in eliminating the harmful acidic condensate that is produced when wastewater is removed from the biogas conversion process. Without a mitigating measure, high acidity can result in expenses of hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage associated with the processing facility components as well as downtime for equipment replacement and troubleshooting. The Company has identified a successful demonstration of a reduction in unfavorable pH condensate through the considerable testing that has been completed to-date. The filing of this provisional patent application aligns to Montauk’s continued efforts to deploy technology within the Company’s existing portfolio for landfill biogas recovery.

“We are excited to announce the provisional patent application for our innovative acid neutralization technology,” said Sean McClain, Montauk Renewables CEO. “The patent application reflects Montauk’s on-going commitment to technological innovation to stay ahead of market competitors and we are excited about the advantages associated with this technology.”