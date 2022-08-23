By Anaergia Inc. | August 23, 2022

Anaergia Inc. on Aug. 17 announced it has signed an agreement with European Energy A/S. Under the terms of this agreement Anaergia is to supply European Energy with up to 60,000 metric tons per year of liquefied biogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) for a period of 10 years.

Biogenic carbon dioxide is carbon dioxide that is released during the decomposition of organic matter such as food waste. All Anaergia plants use organic waste material to produce biogas, which is composed of methane and carbon dioxide. Once this gas is processed, Anaergia produces pipeline quality renewable natural gas (RNG) and a clean stream of carbon dioxide that normally gets released to the atmosphere where it originally came from. Biogenic carbon dioxide that comes from organic material is considered a desirable raw material for low-carbon fuels as its use does not add new carbon to our atmosphere.

European Energy, a major multinational renewable wind and solar energy producer, will produce green e-methanol from this biogenic CO2. Under the terms of an agreement European Energy had previously entered into with A.P. Moller - Maersk, a global leader in integrated container logistics services, with operations in 130 countries, the green e-methanol will be used to power the first container vessel that A.P. Moller - Maersk is having built to operate on this carbon neutral fuel.

Anaergia will provide the liquified CO2 from the anaerobic digesters that will operate at its plant being built in Tønder, Denmark. Owing to this agreement with European Energy, Anaergia will build a state-of-the-art CO2 liquification system at the plant.

“The benefit for us is the ability to sell the biogenic CO2 from our plants that is produced when we convert organic materials to methane and CO2. By selling this CO2 instead of returning it to the atmosphere, our plants contribute to de-carbonizing hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, while becoming more profitable, as we turn this waste gas from our plants into a useful fuel,” said Andrew Benedek, chairman and CEO of Anaergia.

“This is a great example of carbon capture and utilization (CCU), a critical step on the path towards net zero. We are looking forward to working with European Energy on this innovative endeavour, and to potentially working with them on other projects in the future as the need for green methanol rises globally,” added Benedek.

Knud Erik Andersen, co-founder and CEO of European Energy, added, “We are thrilled to team up with Anaergia for the supply of biogenic CO2 to our Danish e-methanol plants. In Anaergia, we have found a partner that like European Energy is committed to fight climate change through new technologies that can make a real impact. We look forward to working with Anaergia, not only in Denmark, but also throughout the world.”