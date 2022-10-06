ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 880,876 metric tons of wood pellets in August, up from 649,185.7 metric tons the previous month and 647,922.9 metric tons in August 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Oct. 5.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 20 countries in August. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports at 484,637 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 243,397.2 metric tons, Belgium-Luxembourg at 49,500 metric tons, Denmark at 49,038.7 metric tons and Japan at 39,640.4 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $150.74 million in August, up from both $119.89 million in July and $90.43 million in August of last year.

Total U.S. wood pellet exports for the first eight months of 2022 reached 5.85 million metric tons at a value of $1 billion, compared to 4.77 million metric tons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $687.13 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.