The U.S. exported 766,508.2 metric tons of wood pellets in September, down from 880,876 metric tons the previous month, but up from 690,514.5 metric tons in September 2021, according to date released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Nov. 3.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately one dozen countries in September. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. wood pellet exports at 459,203.7 metric tons, followed by Denmark at 120,703.2 metric tons, Japan at 67,797 metric tons, the Netherlands at 64,664.3 metric tons and Belgium-Luxembourg at 48,392.9 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports was at $136.9 million in September, down from $150.74 million in August, but up from $101.96 million in September of last year.

Total wood pellet exports for the first nine months of 2022 reached 6.61 million metric tons at a value of $1.14 billion, compared to 5.46 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $789.09.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.