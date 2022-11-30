By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | November 30, 2022

Greenlane Renewables Inc. is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded a $4.6 million (US$3.5 million) contract for a dairy RNG project in the Western United States for the supply of a biogas upgrading system. Greenlane will supply its pressure swing adsorption system for upgrading biogas generated from anaerobic digestion of dairy cow manure into carbon negative renewable natural gas (RNG) suitable for injection into the local pipeline network. Order fulfillment is expected to commence immediately.

"This new project win for Greenlane continues to highlight just how important dairy-derived RNG is, particularly for commercial transportation fuel providers", said Brad Douville, CEO. “Dairy RNG is by far the lowest carbon intensity fuel available today and remains a core and growing option for major fuel providers to decarbonize now.”

RNG continues to become more mainstream. For example, as noted in recent industry news, Chevron Corporation announced it will acquire full ownership of 55 CNG stations across the U.S. In the announcement, Chevron noted that they can market the RNG it either produces or procures through their nationwide network of CNG locations. Announcements by supermajors, such as Chevron’s, demonstrates the importance of RNG in the transportation fuel mix to help them decarbonize and reach their net-zero-by-2050 goals.