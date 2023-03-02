ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Energy in mid-February opened a $50 million funding opportunity to support clean energy technology deployment on Tribal lands. Projects utilizing, biomass, biogas, renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable hydrogen systems are among those eligible to apply.

Through the funding opportunity announcement (FOA), the DOE is soliciting applications from Indian Tribes, which include Alaska Native Regional Corps. and Village Corps., Intertribal Organizations, and Tribal Energy Development Organizations. Eligible projects include the installation of clean energy generating systems and/or energy efficiency measures for tribal buildings; the deployment of community-scale clean energy generating systems for community energy storage on tribal lands; the installation of integrated energy systems for autonomous operation to power a single or multiple essential tribal buildings during emergency situations or for tribal community resilience; and providing electric power to tribal building that would otherwise be unelectrified.

Under the FOA, clean energy is defined to include renewable energy systems or combined-heat-and-power (CHP) systems using renewable fuels, such as biomass, biogas RNG or renewable hydrogen. Applications proposing biomass systems must also demonstrate the sustainability of the resource.

The DOE expects to issue 10 to 25 awards under the FOA ranging from $100,000 to $5 million. Applications are due May 16. Additional information is available on the DOE website.