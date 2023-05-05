By Ryanair | May 05, 2023

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline and global energy group, Repsol, on May 4 signed a memo of understanding (MOU) to advance the supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Ryanair airports across Spain & Portugal further advancing the airline’s Pathway to Net Zero strategy.

While SAF is a key enabler of aviation decarbonization, it only accounts for a small fraction of the current jet fuel usage worldwide. This agreement with Repsol gives Ryanair access to up to 155,000 metric tons (52m gallons) of SAF between 2025 and 2030 (equiv. to over 28,000 flights from Dublin to Madrid), saving approximately 490,000 metric tons in CO 2 emissions.

Ryanair has set itself an ambitious goal of using 12.5 percent SAF by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050, and this agreement demonstrates both Ryanair and Repsol’s commitment to working together and investing in SAF supply fuels.

Speaking at Repsol’s Headquarters in Madrid, Ryanair DAC’s CEO Eddie Wilson, said, “SAF plays a key role in Ryanair’s Pathway to Net Zero strategy and our goal of using 12.5 percent SAF by 2030. Achieving this requires multiple different feedstocks and production methods and we’re encouraged that Repsol are looking at multiple solutions. This agreement helps Ryanair secure access to c.15% of this ambitious goal.

Repsol is a key sustainability partner for Ryanair, and we look forward to building on this collaboration as our Group grows to carry 225m passengers annually by FY26.”

Valero Marin, Repsol’s Executive Managing Director of Client, added, “This collaboration agreement with Ryanair, Europe’s leading passenger airline, reinforces our commitment to the aviation sector and it is another step in Repsol’s commitment to renewable fuels. The aviation sector needs solutions such as SAF fuels to support the decarbonization process it is currently undergoing. This also consolidates our position as a multi-energy company with the objective of achieving zero net emissions by 2050.”