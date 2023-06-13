By Neste Corp. | June 13, 2023

Cargolux became the first airline to uplift sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Luxembourg Airport with the use of the fuel on a celebratory cargo flight. Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel was supplied to the airport’s fuel storage using NATO’s Central European Pipeline System (CEPS) in cooperation with World Fuel Services and supported by Luxembourg Airport.

Cargolux used Neste’s SAF to operate a celebratory cargo flight from Luxembourg to Zhengzhou, the airline’s biggest hub in mainland China, marking the upcoming 10-year anniversary since Cargolux first started operating services to Zhengzhou in 2014.

The cooperation between the four companies highlights the importance of strong partnerships contributing to the aviation industry’s net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050. Sustainable aviation fuel is a key lever to meeting this target, and using existing fuel infrastructure will accelerate the availability of SAF at airports across the globe.

“This initiative marks a first for all involved, and I am proud of the smooth process we witnessed throughout from delivery to uplift. This is a milestone in Cargolux’s sustainable engagement and a significant step in our ambitious carbon reduction roadmap. We look forward to continuing this journey in collaboration with lux-Airport, World Fuel Services and Neste, with whom we share a common vision for a sustainable industry,” states Richard Forson, Cargolux president and CEO.

“We are excited to supply our Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel for this celebratory Cargolux cargo flight from Luxembourg Airport in cooperation with World Fuel Services. It is a great example of collaboration with partners across aviation’s value chain to make SAF available. It builds on earlier deliveries of Neste’s SAF to Cargolux at Amsterdam Airport and previous deliveries of SAF to airports via the CEPS pipeline system. It also highlights the importance of joint efforts in making more sustainable fuel options available at airports,” says Alexander Kueper, vice president EMEA from the renewable aviation business unit at Neste.

“As an airport, we are a facilitator and promoter of sustainability. Moreover, engaging our partners to opt for an environmentally friendly approach matches our top goal of getting net zero by 2030 for the airport infrastructure. The first flight with sustainable aviation fuel by Cargolux is a strong pledge to lower carbon emissions going forward and showcases their role as a major player in the industry by choosing a key lever to this goal. As the home base of Cargolux, we at lux-Airport, highly appreciate Cargolux's approach to environmental leadership for cleaner skies. We want to express our congratulations to Cargolux on the first-ever SAF flight from Luxembourg, which is a truly remarkable milestone in the country's environmentally friendly aviation approach,” says Alexander Flassak, CEO lux-Airport.

“The first successful delivery of blended sustainable aviation fuel via the CEPS pipeline to Luxembourg Airport marks a significant milestone for World Fuel Services, underscoring our commitment to expanding access to renewable fuels. Through a collaborative effort with Neste and Cargolux, we have successfully transported blended SAF across multiple countries, showcasing our determination to provide reliable renewable fuel solutions. Improving access to sustainable aviation fuel is crucial for a greener future. As a leading player in the industry, we are proud to be at the forefront of this effort, working closely with our partners and stakeholders to make sustainable aviation a reality,” says Duncan Storey, vice president, supply aviation Europe, World Fuel Services.

Sustainable aviation fuel

SAF is a renewable aviation fuel providing a more sustainable alternative to conventional, fossil-based jet fuel. It is widely recognized as a key solution for achieving the aviation sector’s emission reduction goals. Using unblended Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80percent* over the fuel’s life cycle compared to using fossil jet fuel. Neste MY SAF is produced from sustainably sourced, 100 percent renewable waste and residue raw materials, including used cooking oil and animal fat waste. SAF is blended with conventional jet fuel and works seamlessly with existing fueling infrastructure and aircraft engines.

*) When used in neat form (i.e. unblended) and calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology