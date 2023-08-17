ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA published updated small refinery exemption (SRE) data on Aug. 17, reporting that no new SRE petitions have been filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard in the past month. Only two SRE petitions remain pending.

The two pending SRE petitions are both for RFS compliance year 2018.

The EPA on July 14 denied 26 SRE petitions filed by small refineries for one or more RFS compliance years between 2016 and 2023. Several small refiners have signaled their intent to challenge the denials.

In addition, the EPA has published data on small refineries that have opted into the agency’s alternative renewable identification number (RIN) retirement schedule for the 2020 compliance year. According to the EPA’s online data dashboard, 17 small refineries are participating in the alternative RIN retirement schedule, with the total renewable volume obligation (RVO) for those refineries at 870 million RINs, total RINs retired at 460 million, and the total outstanding RVO at 410 million RINs.

Additional data is available on the EPA website.