The U.S. exported 651,698.8 metric tons of wood pellets in July, down from 865,995.4 metric tons the previous month, but up slightly when compared to the 651.104 metric tons exported in July 2022, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Aug. 6.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to approximately 18 countries in July. The U.K. was the top destination for U.S. pellet exports at 252,242.4 metric tons, followed by Japan at 151,637.6 metric tons and the Netherlands at 124,750.9 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports fell to $112.86 million in July, down from both $171.43 million in June and $120.76 million in July of last year.

Total wood pellet exports for the first seven months of 2023 reached 5.24 million metric tons at a value of $968.66 million, compared to 5.01 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $857.86 million.

