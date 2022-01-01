By Venture Engineering & Construction Inc. | January 31, 2022

Venture Engineering & Construction Inc. is proud to announce that we have been selected as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the design, construction, and commissioning of a $100-plus million source separated organic waste (SSOW) digester to renewable natural gas (RNG) facility.

Located on Long Island, New York, the site will collect SSOW (i.e., food waste) from residents, grocery stores, and other commercial food entities in the area. In addition, fats, oils, and grease (FOG) will also be collected to serve as liquid feedstock for the digester. The facility will process the SSOW and FOG waste in an anaerobic digester to produce biogas that contains approximately 60 percent methane by volume. The biogas will be upgraded to remove carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulfide and other trace constituents to produce pipeline quality RNG. This facility will be designed to process up to 180,000 ton/yr of SSOW and 30,000 ton/yr FOG into RNG, making it one of the largest such facilities in the U.S. The facility will produce approximately 1,450 million British thermal units (MMBTUs) per day, or approximately 530,000 MMBTUs per year. This quantity of RNG can fuel up to 545 heavy-duty natural gas trucks annually that can virtually eliminate smog-forming pollutants and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 80 percent.

This project is the eighth such RNG EPC project that Venture has been awarded in the past 12 months. Other RNG project locations include Alabama (1), Florida (4), Michigan (1), and Arizona (1). Venture continues to be a leading EPC provider to the RNG market.