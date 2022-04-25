By Aemetis Inc. | April 25, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Aemetis Inc., a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced that its Aemetis Biogas subsidiary is ready to launch Phase 2 biogas production by completing construction of its 3rd dairy digester and successfully testing the 7-mile biogas pipeline section to be used by the next 5 dairy digesters in Phase 2 of the Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy Project.

Testing was recently completed for the $12 million dairy biogas-to-RNG upgrading and compression facility which is co-located at the Aemetis Advanced Fuels Keyes ethanol plant near Modesto, California and adjacent to the utility natural gas pipeline. The PG&E utility gas pipeline interconnection unit has been constructed and is now being tested by PG&E. The conversion of biogas to RNG and the injection of RNG into the PG&E pipeline is expected in early May 2022, once PG&E has completed testing.

“Completing the construction and filling of the first dairy digester in Phase 2 of the Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy project is a major step in our schedule to produce RNG in May for gas delivery into storage while we complete the CARB pathway approval process for LCFS credit generation,” stated Eric McAfee, chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “In addition to the three completed dairy digesters and more than 16 miles of biogas pipeline that we have built, Aemetis is in construction or final engineering to add the next 10 dairy digesters to our network to meet increasing demand for lower cost, low emission, carbon negative RNG to replace petroleum diesel in trucks, buses and other heavy transport vehicles.”