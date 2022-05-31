By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | May 31, 2022

Greenlane Renewables Inc. on May 30 announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded a contract for $8.7 million (US$6.8 million) for a dairy manure to renewable natural gas (RNG) project in the United States owned by an international energy company. This contract win marks the third project within 18 months for this customer that Greenlane has successfully bid. The project owner and location have not been disclosed at this time. Greenlane will supply its membrane separation biogas upgrading system, with order fulfillment expected to commence immediately.

“Greenlane continues to be selected for important RNG projects based not only on the attractiveness of our products, but also the commitment of our people to customer service,” said Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane. “Despite a tough economic backdrop, efforts to decarbonize global energy systems through the use of RNG remain robust and dynamic. We’re working hard to help project developers and owners advance their RNG projects in a market where demand continues to far outstrip supply.”