The U.S. EPA released updated small refinery exemption (SRE) data on Dec. 15, reporting that one new SRE petition was filed under the Renewable Fuel Standard in the past month. A total of 10 SRE petitions are now pending.

The newly filed petition seeks an exemption for compliance year 2021. The 10 pending SRE petitions now include one each for compliance years 2016, 2017 and 2018; four for compliance year 2021; and three for compliance year 2022.

The EPA made no other changes to the data included in its online data dashboard.

