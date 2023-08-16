ADVERTISEMENT

The Surface Transportation Board is soliciting nominations to fill six vacancies on its Rail Energy Transportation Advisory Committee. One of those vacancies is to be filled by a biofuel producer or feedstock provider.

The STB, which exercises broad authority over transportation by rail carriers, established RETAC in 2007 as a federal advisory committee consisting of a balanced cross-section of energy and rail industry stakeholders to provide independent, candid policy advice and to foster open, effective communication regarding rail performance, capacity constraints, infrastructure planning and development, and effective coordination among suppliers, railroads, and users of energy resources.

RETAC’s membership consists of not less than five representatives from the Class I railroads; three representatives of from Class II and III railroads; three representatives from coal producers; five representatives from electric utilities; four representatives from biofuel feedstock growers or providers and biofuel refiners, processors and distributors; two representatives from private car owners, car lessors, or car manufactures; one representative from the petroleum shipping industry; two representatives from renewable energy sources; and one representative from a labor organization. RETAC may also include up to two at large members with relevant experience but not necessarily affiliated with one of the aforementioned industries or sectors.

The STB soliciting nominations from the public for candidates to fill six vacancies, including one representative from Class I railroads; two representatives from Class II or Class III railroads; one representative from biofuel feedstock growers or providers and biofuel refiners, processors, and distributors; one representative from private car owners, car lessors, or car manufacturers; and one at large representative.

Current RETAC membership includes representatives of CHS Renewable Fuels, South Dakota Corn Growers Association, Poet, PBF Refining and Chevron Renewable Energy Group.

All six of the vacancies are for three-year terms ending Sept. 30, 2026. Nominations can be submitted through Sept. 15. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.