By U.S. Gain | December 02, 2019

U.S. Gain, a leader in development, procurement and distribution of renewable natural gas (RNG) announces the purchase of anaerobic digesters at two Wisconsin dairy farms, S&S Jerseyland Dairy LLC and Dallmann East River Dairy LLC, to expedite RNG development for the transportation and energy markets.

U.S. Gain is currently coordinating installation of biogas clean-up equipment at both dairy farms to strip the impurities from the biogas, so it can be injected into the natural gas pipeline system. Next, U.S. Gain will pursue RNG certification through both the U.S. EPA and the California Air Resources Board so they can distribute through private natural gas fueling stations, their own GAIN Clean Fuel network and other non-transportation outlets.

RNG continues to be a source of both emission and economic savings for leading trucking, refuse, school, transit and municipality fleets. RNG is methane captured from the decomposition of organic materials, cleaned and conditioned to meet natural gas pipeline quality standards. Although distinctly different than traditional fossil natural gas due to its source, RNG is interchangeable with fossil natural gas and can still be dispensed through natural gas fueling stations.

Dairy-based RNG is by far the cleanest fuel available because it reduces methane emissions from large dairy facilities and reduces transportation emissions when used as an alternative to diesel. Combining savings in production and use, RNG as an alternative fuel can deliver sub-zero greenhouse gas emission savings.

U.S. Gain truly believes in the value proposition RNG has to offer. As air quality continues to worsen, policy and funding programs strengthen, which encourages investments in RNG projects to decrease transportation-related emissions and ultimately improve air quality.

“Thanks to financial support from California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard and Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program, we’re able to make long-term capital investments like these,” says Bryan Nudelbacher, director of business development for U.S. Gain. “RNG is a win for everyone involved—farmers, developers, fleets, communities and the environment.”