The U.S. Senate voted 70-15 on Dec. 2 to confirm Dan Brouillette as energy secretary following his Nov. 7 nomination by President Trump. Brouillette previously served as deputy energy secretary under former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who announced plans to resign on Oct. 17. A statement released by the U.S. Department of Energy indicates Dec. 1 was Perry’s final day in office. An official swearing in for Brouillette will take place at a later date.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve the American people, President Trump, and DOE’s dedicated civil servants in this new role,” said Acting Secretary Brouillette. “I want to thank President Trump for placing his confidence in me to help advance America’s national security, energy security, and economic security through groundbreaking science, technology and innovation. I also would like to thank the Senate for its expedient review of my nomination and for the bipartisan support provided to me during the nomination hearing and tonight’s vote.

“Together, we will build upon the historic progress in energy made under Secretary Perry’s leadership, making our country safer, more prosperous, and secure,” Brouillette continued. I am excited for what the future holds, as our Department continues to make a lasting impact both domestically and around the world.”

Brouillette was previously confirmed at deputy secretary of energy in August 2017 by a vote of 79-17. Prior to joining the DOE, he served as head of public policy for financial services company USAA. Brouillette also previously served as vice president of Ford Motor Co. where he led the automaker’s domestic policy teams, and as chief of staff to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce. From 2001 to 2003, Brouillette was assistant secretary for energy for Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs. He also served as a member of the Louisiana State Mineral and Energy Board from 2013 to 2016.