Members of the international biogas industry on Dec. 3 announced the launch of the Integrated Biogas Alliance, an innovative global partnership that will offer state-of-the-art, turnkey technology solutions for converting organic waste into renewable energy and organic fertilizers.

Founding members of the IBA include Italy-based AB Energy, U.S.-based Eisenmann Corp., Italy-based Entsorga, Canada-based Greenlane Renewables, and Germany-based Tietjen.

According to a statement released by the IBA, these companies have joined forces on a non-exclusive basis to provide the global biogas industry with a fully integrated organic waste to renewable energy platform solution. The platform aims to lower the inherent risks facing developers, investors and EPC’s in developing biogas plants, lowering project execution risks and improving their bankability.

"The IBA partnership brings together industry leaders with proven technologies who recognize the need for an integrated platform solution approach to advancing the deployment of biogas plants around the world,” said Christopher Maloney, newly elected president of IBA. “All our partners have long standing reputations for quality delivery, execution excellence and customer satisfaction and we are thrilled to be joining forces with such a world-class group of companies. The market is definitely pulling us towards providing customers with a total solution, where they can more easily optimize the full economic, agronomic and environmental value chain of products from the plant, driving stronger ROI, enabling more circular economy benefits while reducing project implementation and financing risk. We are also excited to bring our combined expertise to support the industry in lowering greenhouse gas emissions, something the IBA is passionate about.”

“We are honored to bring the advanced, reliable biogas upgrading technology part of this platform solution in a way that is integrated both technically and commercially with the other technologies required for complete greenfield projects,” added Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane Renewables. “Our full spectrum of biogas upgrading systems are designed to handle every biogas application from landfills and wastewater treatment plants to dairy farms and food or other organic waste facilities and are therefore perfectly suited for this global alliance that will provide a solution for any kind of organics waste project. We look forward to working with this impressive group of companies on future projects to create new business opportunities and secure additional orders with the ultimate goal of significantly reducing greenhouse gases.”

Additional information on the IBA is available on the organization’s website. https://www.ibabiogas.com/