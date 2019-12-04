ADVERTISEMENT

The Green Aviation Research and Development Network, SkyNRG, Waterfall Group and Vancouver Airport Authority on Nov. 26 announced the launch of BioPortYVR, an industry-led project to increase the supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The first step of the project will include a comprehensive feasibility study designed to assess the implementation of an integrated SAF supply chain in British Colombia. The study was commissioned by GARDN and is expected to be complete in March 2020.

According to the groups launching the project, BioPortYVR will also consider and evaluate the viability of implementing regional supply chains to distribute SAF to airlines at YVR and surrounding airports through demand centers referred to as BioPorts. Project partners are expected to engage with industry, government and other stakeholders in the coming months to develop a series of actionable recommendations for the introduction of SAF at YVR.

“We are proud to be a part of BioPortYVR and to help advance the use of SAF in Canada together with such strong partners,” said Misha Valk, head of future fuels at SkyNRG. “Building new industries is all about partnering with the right people and organizations. For us, this is an important milestone in growing the market for sustainable aviation fuel and in ensuring a sustainable future for commercial aviation.”