U.S. Gain announced Dec. 3 it has reached an agreement to purchase dairy-based renewable natural gas (RNG) from Brightmark Energy, which earlier this year announced its investment in biogas projects at dairy farms in Wisconsin, Washington and New York.

San Francisco-based Brightmark announced in April it had launched a biogas project in Yakima County, Washington, that will convert 150,000 gallons per day of dairy waste from up to 7,000 cows into 160,000 MMBtu of RNG. A few months later, in July, Brightmark issued a statement indicating it had purchased an anaerobic digester northwest of Madison, Wisconsin, that will convert 90,000 gallons per day of dairy waste from three local farms into biogas and other products. Following the installation of biogas upgrading equipment, the project is expected to produce enough RNG to replace at least 50,000 MMBtu of conventional natural gas per year. Finally, Brightmark announced in September that it has partnered with four dairy farms in upstate New York to utilize anaerobic digesters that will convert a total of 225,000 gallons of dairy waste per day from 11,000 cows into biogas and other products. Following the installation of biogas upgrading equipment and the addition of a fifth dairy farm, Brightmark said the project is expected to generate approximately 260,000 MMBtu of RNG annually.

According to U.S. Gain, the three Brightmark projects are expected to produce enough RNG to fuel greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions savings equivalent to removing 6,981 passenger vehicles from U.S. roadways for one year.

The company also noted Brightmark selected U.S. Gain as a partner due to its gas marketing capabilities, including its link to the California transportation market and tenured in-house compliance team. “U.S. Gain has extensive experience with the regulatory programs allowing for the generation of environmental credits when the dispensing the RNG as a transportation fuel, specifically the federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and Oregon Clean Fuels Program (CFP),” said Bryan Nudelbacher, director of business development for U.S. Gain. “This experience coupled with our connections to obligated parties, enables U.S. Gain to monetize credits at peak values, producing favorable returns for all project partners.”

One day prior to its announcement regarding Brightmark, U.S. Gain announced the purchase of anaerobic digesters at two Wisconsin dairy farms, S&S Jerseyland Dairy LLC and Dallmann East River Dairy LLC, to expedite RNG development for the transportation and energy markets. The company said it plans to install biogas upgrading equipment to produce RNG and will pursue RNG certification through The U.S. EPA and the California Air Resources Board.