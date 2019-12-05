By Xebec Adsorption Inc. | December 05, 2019

Xebec Adsorption Inc., a global provider of clean energy solutions, announced today that it signed a letter of intent on Dec. 4, 2019, with Maas Energy Works for five renewable natural gas (RNG) systems. Four of these systems will use Xebec’s innovative small-scale containerized Biostream upgrading solution.

The Biostream units are fully containerized and automated systems with a 62 to 280 SCFM (100 to 450 NCMH) capacity to convert biogas into 98-plus percent pure biomethane, with 99-plus percent methane recovery. The system is flexible and reliable with a 40 to 100 percent turn-down. One of the system options includes an integrated CNG Fuel Dispenser.

Maas Energy Works was looking for a solution that would support the production of renewable natural gas from biogas streams generated from animal waste on small dairy farms located throughout California. They discovered this innovative, affordable solution developed by Xebec that meets the needs of farmers while adhering to the strict California “Rule 30” specifications for the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Xebec will supply dairy farmers with an initial four Biostream container systems, each with a 280 SCFM capacity. With additional included options, they could produce more than 80 million standard cubic feet (SCF) of pure biomethane annually. This renewable natural gas will be injected into the California gas grid, significantly reducing the State’s carbon footprint while providing a substantial revenue stream for the farmers who proudly support climate change action.

As part of the LOI, Xebec will also supply another, more substantial unit with a 1500 SCFM capacity for a site located in the Western region of the United States.

Project delivery dates are throughout 2020.

“Maas Energy Works has completed a detailed Technical and Commercial evaluation of different biogas upgrading technologies for our customers in California and found that Xebec’s unique BGX Biostream is a perfect fit for our farmers’ requirements to purify small biogas flows using one of the most cost-effective, compact solutions in the industry today,” said Daryl Maas, president, Maas Energy Works

“Almost 10 years ago, we began a clean energy journey in California with a demonstration plant that would successfully test our biogas upgrading solutions against the newly formed “Rule 30” specifications. With the fight against climate change dramatically escalating, we have been innovating ever since. I’m pleased that we can act now with technology solutions and the experience to answer many different needs for decarbonizing our future,” said Prabhu Rao, chief operating officer, Xebec Adsorption Inc.