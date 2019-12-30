By Integrated Biogas Alliance | December 30, 2019

Christopher Maloney, president of the newly formed Integrated Biogas Alliance, has announced the latest partnership to the innovative renewable energy platform alliance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom Bachman, CEO of Symbiont, and his engineers and construction professionals to the team,” stated Maloney, president of the IBA. “They share a similar passion for advancing the deployment of renewable natural gas projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and providing profitable RNG projects for developers and investors. Our collaboration with Symbiont will definitely allow us to accelerate organic waste to biogas opportunities across North America.”

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction Inc. is a market leader in North America for EPC, general contractor, and design-build execution of renewable natural gas and energy projects. For over 38 years, their specialized full-service engineering and construction team has designed and built over 75 biogas renewable energy systems in 31 states. With all engineering, controls integration, and construction disciplines in-house, they provide site-specific anaerobic digestion, biogas, landfill gas, and other greenhouse gas reduction solutions.

“Symbiont is excited to join the IBA as a partner for the implementation of renewable energy projects in North America,” stated Tom Bachman, CEO of Symbiont. “We believe the IBA offers the biogas industry a unique and compelling model to deploy biogas projects utilizing proven, integrated technologies and construction. We are not aware of anyone else in the biogas market who can provide a totally integrated front-to-back solution for any organic waste stream, something that is critically important for companies like Symbiont who often carry the majority of the implementation risk on biogas projects.”

More information about the services Symbiont offers can be found at the company website: www.symbiontengineer.com.