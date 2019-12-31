By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | December 31, 2019

Greenlane Renewables Inc. announced on Dec. 27 that its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has secured a new $8.3 million (US$6.3 million) biogas upgrading contract with a customer in California, whose name is being withheld at this time for confidentiality reasons. Engineering work will begin immediately on the California-based landfill project. Order fulfilment will begin immediately upon completion of permitting and approval of submittals by the customer, expected by early to mid 2020, with delivery expected to occur within approximately six months of commencement.

The facility is expected to process 1,600 standard cubic feet per minute of landfill gas to produce approximately 97 percent pure biomethane, or approximately 380,000 gigajoules (GJ) (or 360,000 million British thermal units (MMBTU)) annually, of clean renewable natural gas (RNG) for direct injection into the local gas distribution network owned and operated by SoCalGas, the largest natural gas utility in the United States. In addition, the residual off-gas, a byproduct of the biogas upgrading process, will be blended with natural gas to generate power for on-site facilities and processes. This project is designed to achieve stringent SoCalGas Rule 30 quality specifications and may be the first of its kind to work in conjunction with power generation to target 100 percent methane recovery. To date, there are no projects upgrading landfill gas into RNG for injection into SoCalGas’ network.

Greenlane’s PSA technology solution was selected for this project based on several criteria, including reliability, overall life-cycle cost, and ability to work seamlessly with other processes. Biogas upgrading is a process through which trace impurities in the biogas stream are removed and carbon dioxide is separated from methane (CH4) to produce pipeline-spec biomethane suitable for injection into the natural gas grid and for direct use as vehicle fuel.

“This project is a great opportunity to showcase Greenlane’s advanced and reliable technology,” said Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane. “Our solution is targeting 100 percent methane capture from the landfill site. Recovered landfill methane will be upgraded and then piped directly into SoCalGas’ natural gas grid, meeting their stringent Rule 30 gas quality standards with the residual off-gas blended with natural gas for onsite power generation. This is a real win-win for the environment and generates attractive economics.”