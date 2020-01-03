By FuelCell Energy Inc. | January 03, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

FuelCell Energy Inc., a global leader in delivering clean, innovative and affordable fuel cell solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy, announced on Dec. 27 the start of commercial operation of the 2.8 megawatt fuel cell project located at the city of Tulare, California’s waste water treatment facility, expanding the Company’s power generation portfolio.

Key highlights include:

•The power plant is fueled by the City’s biogas, which is treated by the SureSource Treatment system, a cleanup technology optimized by FuelCell Energy’s extensive experience with on-site biogas treatment. •Prior to the fuel cell being installed, the methane rich biogas was flared, which wasted energy and produced emissions. FuelCell’s plant is now using that biogas and producing clean, renewable, carbon neutral power. The fuel cell uses a natural chemical reaction versus a combustion approach to generate energy, significantly reducing the NOx, SOx, particulate matter and carbon emissions profile in the San Joaquin Valley. •FuelCell Energy’s SureSource 3000 will also supply clean renewable heat to the wastewater facility’s anaerobic digesters, providing additional carbon emissions reductions. The fuel cell is operating on the renewable biogas generated by the waste produced by the community and processed by the wastewater treatment facility, increasing the efficiency of the installation, providing meaningful economic benefits to the city and increasing sustainability. •Under the State of California Bioenergy Market Adjustment Tariff (BioMAT) program, FuelCell Energy has executed a twenty-year power purchase agreement (“PPA”) with the local electric utility, Southern California Edison, to purchase the renewable and carbon neutral power for supply to the California electric grid.

“I am proud of our team for delivering the Tulare Biogas Project. Globally, our solution delivers renewable and affordable power at a scale that is meaningful to communities and the utilities that serve them,” said Jason Few, president and CEO, FuelCell Energy. “In addition to the significant environmental benefits of our solution, we also support our partners by providing a negative carbon footprint that supports offset emissions from their other forms of power generation.”

As a reminder, the company will host a conference call on Jan. 14 at 10:00 am EST to review its financial performance. In addition, senior leadership will unveil the pillars of its transformation strategy under the direction of Few. Conference call details will be provided at a later date.