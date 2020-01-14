ADVERTISEMENT

Spain-based energy producer Ence Energia y Celulosa SA announced on Jan. 9 the inauguration of a new, low-emissions biomass power plant. The 50 megawatt (MW) facility is located near Puertollano, Spain.

The bioenergy facility is located at the site of the former coal-fired Elcogas thermal power plant, which was acquired by Ence in 2017. In December, Ence announced the new biomass-fired facility had sent its first electricity to the power grid.

According to Ence, the facility has been built following the best available techniques, and will produce an estimated 325,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity annually, enough to meet the energy needs of more than 60,000 people. The company invested an estimated €100 million ($111.27 million) in the facility.

The plant is expected to consume approximately 238,000 tons of biomass annually. Including pomace, vine shoots, olive leaves, woody biomass and agricultural residues.