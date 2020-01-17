ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 777,976.5 tons of wood pellets in November, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Jan. 7. Exports were up when compared to both the 550,035.3 tons of wood pellets exported in in October and the 582,304.2 million tons exported in November 2018.

More than a dozen countries imported U.S. wood pellets in November. The U.K. was the top destination with 565.110.6 tons, followed by Belgium-Luxembourg with 63,782.4 tons, and the Netherlands with 61,834 tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $112.35 million in November, up from $75.82 million in October and $79.98 million in November 2018.

Total pellet exports for the first 11 months of the year reached 6.35 million tons at a value of 872.85 million, compared to 5.42 million tons at a value of $730.97 million for the same period of 2018.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.