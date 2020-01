ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA has released updated renewable identification number (RIN) generation data showing more than 1.74 billion RINs were generated under the Renewable Fuel Standard in December, bringing total RIN generation for 2019 to 19.75 billion.

More than 34.07 million D3 cellulosic biofuel RINs were generated in December, including 25.77 million generated for compressed renewable natural gas (RNG) by domestic producers, 5.05 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 2.04 million generated for liquefied RNG by importers, 1.01 million generated for compressed RNG by importers and 197,121 generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

Total D3 RIN generation for 2019 reached 377.64 million in 2019. That volume includes 288.98 million generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers, 46.32 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 22.21 million generated for liquefied RNG by importers, 10.32 million generated for compressed RNG by importers, 5.55 million generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers, and 4.26 million generated for cellulosic ethanol by importers.

No D7 cellulosic diesel RINs were generated in December. Total D7 RIN generation for 2019 reached nearly 1.32 million, all of which were generated for cellulosic heating oil by importers.

More than 32.23 million D5 advanced biofuel RINs were generated in December, including 21.23 million generated for ethanol by importers, 4.07 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 4.03 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 1.81 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 707,846 generated for LPG by domestic producers, and 394,198 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers.

Total D5 RIN generation for 2019 reached 318.25 million. That volume includes 193.69 million generated for ethanol by importers, 57.23 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 36.21 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 23.56 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 4.22 million generated for LPG by domestic producers, 3.26 million generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers, and 67,289 generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers.

More than 1.3 billion D6 renewable fuel RINs were generated in December, including 1.29 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 16.59 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, and 1.13 million generated for ethanol by importers.

Total D6 RIN generation for 2019 reached 14.92 billion. That volume includes 14.71 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 197.74 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 13.48 million generated for ethanol by importers, and 16,767 generated for biodiesel by domestic producers.

Nearly 373.67 million D4 biomass-based diesel RINs were generated in December, including 208.33 million generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 84.62 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 50.13 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 30.57 million generated for biodiesel by importers, and 219,733 generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers.

Total D4 RIN generation for 2019 reached more than 4.13 billion. That volume includes 2.57 billion generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 778 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 514.71 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 265.85 million generated for biodiesel by importers, 3.89 million generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers, and 7,704 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers.

Total RIN generation for 2019 reached 19.75 billion, up from 19.52 billion in 2018. RIN generation for non-cellulosic ethanol, however, was down, falling 14.94 billion in 2019 compared to 15.07 billion in 2018. Domestic producers generated 14.73 billion RINS for non-cellulosic ethanol in 2019, down from 14.98 billion 2018. RIN generation for non-cellulosic ethanol by importers, however, reached 207.18 million in 2019, up from 90.41 million in 2018.

D3 RIN generation increased last year, reaching 377.64 million, up from 312.35 million in 2018. Nearly 367.83 million D3 RINs were generated for biogas fuels, including compressed RNG and liquefied RNG, last year, up from 304.19 million in 2018. Domestic producers generated nearly 335.31 million D3 RINS for biogas-based fuels last year, up from 268.37 million in 2018. Importers generated 32.52 million D3 RINs for biogas-based fuels last year, down slightly from 35.82 million in 2018.

Cellulosic ethanol production was also up slightly last year, reaching nearly 9.82 million in 2019, compared to 8.16 million in 2018. D3 RIN generation for domestic cellulosic ethanol production, however, was down. Only 5.55 million D3 RINs were generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers in 2019, compared to 6.54 million in 2018. D3 RIN generation for cellulosic ethanol by importers increased, from 1.62 million in 2018 to 4.26 million in 2019.

RIN generation for biodiesel production fell last year to 2.84 billion, compared to 3.05 billion in 2018. RIN generation for biodiesel by domestic producers fell to 2.57 billion last year, compared to 2.78 billion in 2018. RIN generation or biodiesel by importers, however, was up slightly last year, reaching 265.85 million, compared to 262.71 million in 2018.

Renewable jet fuel production was up in 2019, with 3.89 million RINs generated, compared to 2.93 million generated in 2018. All renewable jet fuel production in both years was by domestic producers.

Nearly 1.55 billion RINs were generated for nonester renewable diesel last year, up from 1.05 billion in 2018. Nearly 835.23 million RINs were generated for nonester renewable diesel last year by domestic producers, up from 519.32 million in 2018. An additional 712.45 million RINs were generated for renewable diesel by foreign entities last year, up from 526.74 million in 2018.

Renewable LPG production increased significantly, from 726,068 RINs in 2018 to 4.22 million in 2019. Renewable naphtha production was also up, reaching 36.22 million RINs, compared to 32.1 million in 2018. All LPG and naphtha included in EPA’s 2018 and 2019 RIN data was produced domestically.

Approximately 1.32 million RINs were generated for cellulosic heating oil in 2019, down from 2.44 million in 2018. Importers generated all the RINs for cellulosic heating oil in both years. EPA’s RIN data also shows 11,256 RINs were generated for cellulosic diesel by a domestic producer in 2018. No RIN generation for the fuel we reported for 2019.

Overall, the EPA reported that 18.53 billion RINs were generated by domestic producers in 2019, down slightly from 18.6 billion in 2018. RIN generation by foreign entities, however, increased last year, reaching 712.45 million, up from 526.74 million in 2018. RIN generation by importers also increased, reaching 511.13 million in 2019, compared to 393 million in 2018.

Additional RIN generation data is available on the EPA website.